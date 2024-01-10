Beverly Hills police stopped Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber for running a stop sign during their drive. However, the two celebrities took the incident in stride and even laughed about it.

©GrosbyGroup



Kendall Jenner laughs after police stopped her in Beverly Hills for running a traffic sign

Running a stop sign may seem like a minor offense, but it can lead to severe consequences, such as accidents and injuries. Jenner and Bieber’s incident also highlights that no one is above the law. Regardless of one’s social status or wealth, the rules of the road apply to everyone equally.

©GrosbyGroup



Kendall Jenner laughs after police stopped her in Beverly Hills for running a traffic sign

Jenner’s traffic stop came after she took to social media to share a glimpse of her vacations in Barbados alongside her closest friends. Jenner captioned the images with a coconut emoji, sharing photos of herself reading and spending time on the beach.

Jenner’s snaps also show her wearing bathing suits and reading Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking,” a collection of essays that discuss Didion’s experience right after the death of her husband, John Gregory Dunne.

More photos show Jenner and her friends celebrating New Year’s on the beach and a display of fireworks in the sky.

Did Bad Bunny spend New Year’s Eve with Kendall?

The fan-favorite celebrity couple seemed to have called it quits on December 17, but many believe that the pair reunited just in time to welcome 2024. The Puerto Rican singer and the model surprised fans by breaking up after less than a year of dating. However, a since-deleted Instagram Story led online users to believe they spent New Year’s Eve together despite the split.

The video was shared by one of Kendall’s friends, Renell Medrano. The clip showed the celebratory fireworks, but a voice in the background seemed very familiar to fans of the singer.