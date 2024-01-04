Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemed to be back together while on vacation

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny might not be over after all. The fan-favorite celebrity couple seemed to have called it quits on December 17, but many believe that the pair reunited just in time to welcome 2024. Here’s what we know so far about their romance.

The Puerto Rican singer and the model surprised fans by breaking up after less than a year of dating. However, a since-deleted Instagram Story led online users to believe that they spent New Year’s Eve together despite the split.

The video was shared by one of Kendall’s friends, Renell Medrano. The clip showed the celebratory fireworks but a voice in the background seemed very familiar to fans of the singer.

Bad Bunny can be heard in the background wishing all of the attendees a happy new year. “Feliz Nuevo Año,” the singer said to everyone while the fireworks were still going. It was reported that the pair spent the special day together while vacationing in Barbados with a group of friends, including Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

The couple, or former couple, are known to be very private about their romantic relationship, and despite attending events together in the past, they never addressed their relationship on social media or during interviews.

“I will fight to not have to say goodbye,” Kendall said to Harper’s Bazaar last summer. “I love really hard and I love without apology,” she explained at the time when talking about saying goodbye to the people she cared about.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” Bad Bunny said to Vanity Fair during a recent interview about his personal life. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”