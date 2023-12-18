Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner call it quits! Exes allegedly knew it wasn’t forever

Less than one year after Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny began making headlines worldwide, sources close to the stars confirm they are no longer in a relationship. According to People, the Puerto Rican global sensation and the model called it quits after Bad Bunny’s SNL hosting gig in October.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that they “have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” adding that “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” the source said. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship timeline

The recording artist and Jenner sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were seen double-dating with Hailey and Justin Bieber. Reports at the time assure they were introduced by friends when Bad Bunny moved to Los Angeles. “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” the source said. “She likes him and is having fun.”

The pair continued making headlines after they were spotted horseback riding and days later having fun and holding hands at Coachella. They also spent the summer together and had a vacation in Idaho.

More often, the paparazzi captured them attending sushi restaurants and coordinating outfits while going to basketball games.

In September, they sat next to each other and front row at Milan Fashion Week to watch Gucci’s spring/summer 2024 fashion show.

TMZ reported in October that the two had breakfast at a restaurant near the Beverly Hills Hotel, and had some pancakes and eggs together, per some onlookers. Viewers claim the two spent most of their meal undisturbed, huddled up and talking to eachother, with Jenner turning down a woman who asked if it was okay for her to take a photo of the two together. This might be the last time the two were seen publicly together.