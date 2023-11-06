Kendall Jenner, one of the world’s most renowned supermodels and a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, recently celebrated her birthday in style. The intimate gathering, far away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, was a heartwarming affair filled with love and well-wishes from those who mean the most to her. However, one notable absence from the pictures taken at the event was her boyfriend, Bad Bunny, leaving fans speculating about his whereabouts.

In an era where celebrities often choose opulent and extravagant parties to mark their special day, Kendall Jenner opted for an understated and intimate celebration with close friends and family. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, played an essential role in the festivities, gifting Kendall a bouquet of vibrant yellow flowers, a symbol of joy and positivity.