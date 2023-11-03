Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo celebrate their son Thiago’s birthday

The Messi household is celebrating! Thiago Messi Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s eldest son, is turning 11, with the family sharing adorable posts to commemorate the occasion.

Antonela shared an adorable post of her son wearing the Inter Miami CF kit and posing as a seasoned player. “Happy birthday, Thiagui,” she wrote in Spanish. “You’ll always be my baby.” The post got thousands of likes and comments, including one from Inter Miami CF, dropping black and pink hearts, representing the team’s official colors.

Leo and Antonela had Thiago in 2012. In the following years, the parents continued to grow their family, having Mateo in 2015, and Ciro in 2018.

Messi has often spoken about the importance of parenthood and how it’s affected him. "You grow and you learn," he told F.C. Barcelona. "You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking and it also helped me grow."

Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

Earlier this week, Messi won the Ballon d’Or, taking home his eighth trophy, an achievement that no other player has acquired. In an emotional post, Messi was thankful for his family and his Argentina treammates. “This is a Ballon d’Or that I want to share with my teammates of Argentina, the technical body and the employees. Without our win at the world cup, this trophy wouldn’t have been impossible to achieve.”

Roccuzzo also shared a congratulatory post, sharing a sweet message that accompanied a photo of their family at the Ballon d’Or red carpet. “Congratulations, my love,” she wrote. “Keep making history, you deserve everything and more! We’re so proud of you. We love you!”