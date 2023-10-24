Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo stop by Ed Sheeran concert

Lionel Messi and his family are Ed Sheeran fans. Messi was joined by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, at Sheeran’s concert in Miami. He shared some pictures alongside the musician and an adorable video where the kids are seen enjoying the concert to the fullest.

Messi’s post was shared on his Instagram, showing the family alongside Sheeran. Messi wore a white long-sleeved shirt with some red and white Nike sneakers while Rocuzzo wore a green matching suit made out of a skirt and jacket with a black top underneath. Sheeran wore his trademark concert outfit, made out of a white t-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers. The kids looked excited, smiling at the camera.

In his stories, Messi shared just how much his kids were enjoying the concert. With the front camera turned on, Messi tried to record his kids sneakily as they enjoyed the concert, singing “Bad Habits” at the top of their lungs. At one point the kids’ eyes grow large as the stage lights up in different colors.

©GettyImages



Messi and his family

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s life in Miami

Messi and Roccuzzo have been settling in Miami over the past year, with the two embracing their new life. They have been spotted alongside David and Victoria Beckham often, with the latter welcoming the two in Miami and allowing them to craft the life that they’re interested in building.

Earier in September, the couple purchased a mansion in Fort Lauderdale, located near the DRV PNK Stadium, where Messi trains and spends most of his time. The home is valued at $10.7 million and it’s a 10,500 square-foot property equipped with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a garage, boat docks, a spa, and a swimming pool. The family has properties all over the world, including Barcelona, Ibiza, and their hometown of Rosario, Argentina.