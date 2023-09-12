Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo purchase a $10.7 million Florida mansion to call home

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have added a stunning mansion to their impressive real estate portfolio. The soccer star has owned properties in Barcelona, Miami, Ibiza, and in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, per Architectural Digest, and amid his move to Inter Miami, now has a $10.7 million mansion in Ford Lauderdale.



Stunning aerial images provide a glimpse into the lavish 10,500 square-foot mansion the soccer legend, his wife, and their sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, will call home. There’s plenty of space for the active family, with 8 bedrooms, 9½ baths, a three-car garage, two private boat docks, and a lavish spa and swimming pool.

©GrosbyGroup



The gorgeous mansion has 8 bedrooms

Located within the ultra-exclusive guard-gated Bay Colony community in Fort Lauderdale, it offers privacy for the A-List family. The guarded gate can give his security guard, Yassine Chueko, some time to breathe easy, knowing they are safe at home.

Built in 1988, it was created by designer Lori Morris and featured in Florida Design magazine, per New York Post. The sprawling waterfront property is just a short 15-minute drive from his new team’s DRV PINK Situated stadium, making it convenient for the 36-year-old athlete.

Nestled near South Florida’s pristine sandy beaches, their children will always have a place to play in the warm waters.

The 36-year-old sporting phenomenon, with an estimated net worth of around $600 million by Forbes, signed a jaw-dropping $50-60 million deal with David Beckham’s soccer club, so the purchase was well within his means.

Messi already owns three beachfront homes in the Sunshine State, bringing a new luxurious idea to the infamous “Florida Man.”