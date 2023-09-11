Antonela Rocuzzo and Georgina Rodríguez exchange praise on social media

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have one of the biggest sporting rivalries in the world. Despite the fact that both are some of the biggest names in soccer, they’ve often said that they have no hard feelings for each other, even though the media continues to look for ways to pit them together. This rivalry has even included their romantic partners, Antonela Roccuzzo and Georgina Rodriguez. On social media, the two have just proved them wrong.

©GettyImages



Messi and Ronaldo are the two biggest soccer stars in the world

Antonela recently attended a Tiffany & Co. event called “Diamonds and Wonders,” hosted in Mexico City. She looked stunning in a silver dress designed by the brand SER.O.YA, and wore various jewelry items designed by Tiffany.

Antonela shared some photos of her look on social media. “Very happy to form a part of the Tiffany and Co family,” she wrote in Spanish. “Thanks for this amazing event.” Her post received thousands of likes and received praise from all manner of sources, including her husband, who dropped some heart emojis in the comments.

Still, the comment that most struck people’s attention was delivered by Georgina Rodriguez. The Spanish model wrote “Gorgeous,” while adding a heart emoji. The simple social media reaction had over 64 thousand likes and responses from people, who suggested that the two should share a photo together.

Antonela promptly returned the gesture

Antonela was quick to return the compliment. On September 8th, Georgina shared some photos on her Instagram on herself attending the Venice Film Festival. She looked stunning in a red dress made by the brand Vetements.

“Beautiful,” wrote Antonela in the comments. She also added a heart emoji.