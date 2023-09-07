Antonela Roccuzzo and Valentina Ferrer’s glamorous reunion at the Tiffany & Co affair in Mexico

Antonela Roccuzzo and Valentina Ferrer had a lovely night at the Tiffany & Co. Diamonds and Wonders event. The two Argentineans were spotted sitting down together and catching up. While the two had likely coincided at events, they hadn’t been formally introduced, and Diamonds and Wonders served as the perfect moment to discover all of the things they had in common.

After walking Tiffany’s “blue carpet” in Mexico City, Antonela and Valentina accessed the Diamonds and Wonders experience, showcasing a group of gorgeous and luxurious pieces of jewelry that have been touring the world. The event had guests from all over Latinamerica, creating a special and unique occasion for all.

The partners of Lionel Messi and J Balvin bonded over the gorgeous jewelry on display and their shared experiences as mothers. Antonela proudly discussed her kids, Thiago, Mateo and CirRío of 11, eight y five respectivamente; Valentina opened up about her little Rio, who’s two years old.

Later that evening, Antonela confirmed that she’d be returning to Miami that same day, where she’s now based after she and Messi spent a soccer season in France.

Both women were guests at a party with over 300 people, filled with art deco details and Tiffany’s iconic light blue. The band Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra served as the evening’s entertainment, which counted with the actor Diego Boneta on the keyborads.

©GettyImages



Luis Gerardo Méndez, Diego Boneta, Bárbara López, Alejandro Fernández, Juan Pa Zurita, Valentina Ferrer and Antonella Roccuzzo

Antonela Roccuzzo and Valentina Ferrer — two styles, lots of glamour

Before making their way to the luxurious event, Antonela Roccuzzo and Valentina Ferrer shared some details of their outfits on social media, paying special attention to their jewelry. It wasn’t until the two walked down the red carpet that onlookers were able to get a full glimpse of their outfits. Ferrer wore a short black dress by Dolce & Gabbana that showcased her jewelry, pairing it with some white heels.

©GettyImages



Valentina Ferrer and Antonela Roccuzzo

In the case of Antonela, she wore a lacy silver dress with a V cut and a split down the left side of hte leg made by the New York brand SER.O.YA. Roccuzzo rounded out the look with her hair held back that showed off her make up in shades of nude and darker colors. The hairstyle also provided her with teh chance to showcase Tiffany’s stunning Schlumberger jewelry collection that she paired with matching bracelets and earrings.

