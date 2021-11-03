Valentina Ferrer talks love, maternity and her future projects

Valentina Ferrer is striking. Not only because of her 5’10 height, beautiful hair and her honey-colored eyes, which earned her the title of Miss Argentina seven years ago, and her first contract with Whilelmina Models, one of the best agencies of models of the world. Determined, sure of herself, Ferrer continues to thrive, whether in front of a camera, runway or life itself. She pushes forward, without fear and with natural beauty. Born and raised in Villa Santa Cruz del Lago, the Cordoba model is fulfilled and happy.

On June 27, Valentina gave birth to Río, her first child with J. Balvin, one of the biggest reggaetón stars. Her happiness is evident and can be perceived throughout this exclusive cover and the spectacular photos. This interview happened while her first born was taking a siesta in her Manhattan apartment.

When they told me ‘Valen, you’re going to see what it means to have a child. It changes your life completely,’ I didn’t believe it but now I feel completely fulfilled and I am at peace.

The model talks about the change she underwent when she became a mother for the first time. “Before, I managed my schedules just like that and now my entire schedule revolves around Río. From twelve noon to four thirty in the afternoon, when he sleeps, I have time to do my things”, says Valentina, who has already returned to modeling (now she is part of the Elite Models staff) and continues to lead Kapowder Superfoods, a vegan nutritional supplement company. She was taking the supplements while she was pregnant and it helped her maintain her energy levels as well as feel good. “We are going to launch a line with everything I used, including some skin products, which is also very important in pregnancy,” she explains enthusiastically.

Stylist: Diego Larez y Thaiol Manrique | Photo: Nico Henriquez | MUA: Valentina Sanchez |Hair: Diego Larez | Production: Fernanda Lascurain y Geraldine Dona