Antonela Roccuzzo: all the stunning jewelry she wore during her Mexico City appearance

On September 6, 2023, an enchanting blend of glamour and radiance came together at Tiffany & Co.‘s event in Mexico City. Undoubtedly, Antonela Roccuzzo took center stage, reaffirming her dazzling style and elegance as an Argentine fashion icon.

The incredible jewelry Antonela Roccuzzo wore at the Tiffany & Co. event in Mexico

The exquisite pieces from Tiffany & Co.‘s “Diamonds and Wonders” collection effortlessly enhanced Antonela’s look. Among them were a platinum, gold leaf-shaped diamond necklace and matching diamond floral design earrings, which she paired with a bracelet and rings all from Tiffany & Co.’s Schlumberger collection. These stunning jewels became the true stars of her outfit and complemented her look while showcasing the brand’s unmistakable touch of elegance.

Antonela’s Show-Stopping Attire and Makeup

Antonela’s fashion statement was a showstopper. Opting for a lingerie-style dress by the New York-based brand SER.O.YA in an elegant silver hue, she brought a modern and daring twist to glamour. The design delicately embraced her silhouette and was elevated by its slender straps and the dazzling diamond necklace she wore.

Antonela, who strongly connects with her followers, graciously shared details of her evening look through her Instagram stories. Her semi-updo hairstyle and makeup featuring sultry dark eyeshadows, bold eyeliner, and a palette of nude-toned lips added the perfect finishing touches to a look that exuded sophistication. Credit for this impeccable transformation goes to her makeup artist, Carolina Banegas, who provided her expert touch exclusively for this event.

Star-studded affair: notable attendees at the gala

The gala wasn’t just about Antonela Roccuzzo; it boasted a star-studded guest list, including celebrities such as Luis Gerardo Méndez, Diego Boneta, Bárbara López, Alejandro Fernández, and Juan Pa Zurita. One heartwarming highlight of the evening was the evident connection between Antonela and Valentina Ferrer, a testament to the kind and genuine Argentinean spirit