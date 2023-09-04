Messi’s magic draws celebs to L.A.’s FC Match: from Prince Harry, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio to LeBron James

Over the weekend, as Inter Miami faced off against LAFC in California, the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles transformed into more than just a soccer field; it became a glittering stage, attracting a multitude of celebrities eager to witness the legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi in action.

The Sunday sporting event drew an impressive turnout of A-listers, including Prince Harry, Hollywood actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Owen Wilson, Gerard Butler, and Will Ferrell, all in attendance to witness Messi’s performance against LAFC.

Messi, with an incredible record of 11 goals in 10 games, marked his debut in Los Angeles. His participation not only drew celebrities, but also caught the attention of sports icons like NBA superstars LeBron James and James Harden, Lakers legend “Magic” Johnson, and Mexican baseball star Julio Urías from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was actually the Los Angeles FC communication team who proudly shared the star-studded guest list on social media. These prominent attendees were hailed as “notables” by LAFC.

These A-listers clearly couldn’t resist the opportunity to see the former Barcelona and PSG striker, a world champion with Argentina, play in their city. Notably, two of them have local ties—actor Will Ferrell and NBA legend Magic Johnson have stakes in the MLS team.

The celebrity list for Messi's match tonight in LA is wild 🤯



(via @herculezg) pic.twitter.com/cEzHADxLjl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2023

The Complete List of Notable Guests:

Alemán (music artist)

King Bach (comedian)

BReal-Cypress Hill (music artist))

Mookie Betts (LA Dodgers, baseball)

Connie Britton (actor)

Gerald Butler (actor)

Jamie Camil (actor)

Leonardo DiCaprio (actor)

James Harden (NBA star)

Tom Holland (actor)

Bobo-Cypress Hill (music artist)

Tom Ellis (actor)

Will Ferrell (actor/co-owner of the Los Ángeles FC)

Liam Gallagher (music artist)

Selena Gómez (actor/music artist))

Clayton Kershaw (LA Dodgers, baseball)

Príncipe Harry (Royal family)

Meghan Markle (Royal family)

Magic Johnson (ex NBA star/ co-owns the Los Ángeles FC)

Mario López (actor)

Xolo Mariduena (actor)

Toby McGuire (actor)

Nas (music artist)

Ed Norton (actor)

Shavo Odadjian (music artist)

Glen Powell (actor)

Rage Against The Machine (band/music artist)

Rufus de Sol (music artist)

Hannah Stocking (comedian)

Jason Sudeikis (actor)

Oliver Trevena (actor)

Tyga (artista musical)

Julio Urias (LA Dodgers, baseball)

Owen Wilson (actor)

Mario Williams (USC WR)

Caleb Williams (USC QB)

Steve Yuen (actor)

©Getty Images



Prince Harry, Mario Lopez, Selena Gomez attend the Major League Soccer match between the Los Angeles FC and the Inter Miami.

Messi Mania

Since he arrived in the United States, Messi has ignited a true revolution, leaving a lasting impact not only with his on-field brilliant performance alongside teammates such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, but also with the tremendous excitement his mere presence has generated. “Messi mania” is truly captivating people from all walks of life, regardless of status, social class, or preferred sport.

Inter Miami’s Instagram account experienced a massive surge in followers upon the Argentine legend’s arrival, now boasting over 14 million followers. This number surpasses the following of any NFL, NHL, or MLB team, despite these sports enjoying more widespread popularity in the United States compared to soccer.

©GettyImages



Actors Owen Wilson and Steven Yeun are seen enjoying the Inter Miami vs. LAFC game at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Related Video: Adele reveals she is ready to have a new baby with boyfriend Rich Paul Loading the player...