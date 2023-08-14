Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckham enjoy girls night out

Antonela Roccuzzo is enjoying her new life in Miami. The Argentinean has been making some friends since her and Lionel Messi’s move into the United States, including Victoria and David Beckham, with the four spending plenty of time together following Messi’s new status as a member of Miami Inter F.C.

Roccuzzo shared various photos of herself, Beckham and some of their girlfriends as they enjoyed a night out in the city. One of the photos shows Roccuzzo sitting at the table with their girlfriends, who are also the partners of famous soccer players. In it, Roccuzzo, Beckham, Elena Galera, Andrea Rajacic and Isabela Grutman sit in front of various drinks, cocktails, and desserts. “Girls,” Roccuzzo captioned the post, adding on a heart emoji.

Another post was captioned withe some champagne emojis and shows Rocuzzo, Galera and Beckham smiling at the cameras. While Galera is dressed in white, Roccuzzo and Beckham are dressed in darker colors, with Roccuzzo wearing a crop top and some olive green pants. In the case of Beckham, she’s wearing all black.

The post also has some photos of herself and Messi, with the two hugging and smiling for the cameras. The photo shows Messi with some white pants, and a light blue shirt.

The group’s outing follows Inter Miami’s victory against Charlotte FC, which ended at 3 - 0. The group attended Gekko Miami, where they appeared to have plenty of fun together. “I LOVE MIAMI!!! So much fun last night!!” wrote Beckham in her own post.