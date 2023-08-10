Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s favorite Miami restaurant

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been feeling right at home in Miami. The soccer superstar has been welcomed in the city by fans and old friends, and his family looks happy on their various social media updates. One of their favorite Miami restaurants hasn’t been a new discovery though.

Cafe Prima Pasta is an Argentinian-run business and one that has been a favorite of the Messi’s family over the past 12 years.

Gerardo Gea, the owner of the restaurant, has revealed that it has long been a hub that appeals to soccer players, primarily those that hail from Argentina. Gea shared that Maradona’s family and many players that have since retired from the Argentinean team have visited the restaurant over the course of their lives.

“The first time Messi came was 12 years ago with his whole family, and they still come often,” said Gea in Spanish to CNN. “They’re beautiful people, very respectful and simple. They like Italian food and to eat delicious pastas.” Gea revealed that Messi usually takes the restaurant’s private room, which allows him and his family to eat in peace.

Cafe Prima Pasta has been in Miami for the past 30 years, hosting all manner of celebrities, from Messi to Michael Jordan. Earlier in July, following his debut with Inter Miami C.F., Messi was spotted at the restaurant, posing for a photo alongside the business’s owner, who is seen holding a guitar. Messi’s son is also featured in the image, playing the drums and looking adorable in the background.

“Secret back room at Cafe Prima Pasta,” reads the post’s caption. “Thank you Leo and your beautiful family.”