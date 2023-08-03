Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were seen scouting homes in Boca Raton

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are looking for their perfect home. The couple was photographed looking at different luxurious homes in Boca Raton, Florida. The luxurious place is known for its relaxing lifestyle, populated with beaches, golf courses, and the like.

Messi, Roccuzzo, and their son

Messi and Roccuzzo were accompanied by their eldest son, Thiago, as they took a look around the place. Roccuzzo and Messi wore matching outfits made out of a black top paired with white shorts, while Thiago looked proud of his father, wearing his Inter Miami CF black and pink uniform.

According to the photography agency Grosby Group, the home is located 25 minutes from the DRV PNK in Fort Lauderdale, where Messi’s team Inter Miami CF trains and spends most of their time.

Messi

Messi has been settling in Miami swimmingly, scoring goals and drawing in the masses to the stadium. He played his third match on Tuesday, against Orlando City, in a game that was delayed due to rainy weather. He continues to showcase his class, scoring a goal in the 7th minute.

Robert Taylor drops a dime to Messi for the #InterMiamiCF goal. pic.twitter.com/KH8bMykPd4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 3, 2023

In his first three games with Inter Miami, Messi has already scored four goals. He’s also contributed to two assists and two victories for his team.

Jordi Alba, another Barcelona F.C. player and teammate of Messi, also joined Inter Miami recently. There’s three Barcelona players in Miami now, making it into a very challenging team for the MLS. These include Messi, Alba and Sergio Busquets.