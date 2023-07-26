Camila Cabello shares her experience meeting Lionel Messi during his debut with Inter Miami

Camila Cabello recently shared a heartwarming anecdote with her social media followers about her remarkable encounter withLionel Messi during his debut with Inter Miami. The Cuban American songstress couldn’t contain her excitement as she described the experience of meeting one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Sharing the cherished memory with her fans, Camila effused about Messi’s awe-inspiring energy, which left a profound impression on her. She couldn’t help but gush over his down-to-earth nature and genuine kindness, making her admiration for the football legend soar even higher.

©Camila Cabello



Camila Cabello recounts her encounter with Lionel Messi during his debut with Inter Miami.

As she recounted the magical meeting, it was evident that the moment had left an indelible mark on Camila’s heart. Meeting a sports icon of Messi’s stature was a dream come true, and she expressed immense gratitude for having the opportunity to connect with him on a personal level.

Camila’s post not only celebrated the thrill of encountering a living legend but also revealed a beautiful synergy between two global stars, both making waves in their respective fields.

Cabello also took the opportunity to thank David and Victoria Beckham, who welcomed her to the stadium, alongside restauranteur and businessman David Grutman, who might be the person who invited the singer and actress to the sporting event.

“Fan girl mode was fully unlocked when I saw @leomessi - obviously the GOAT, but also so kind and generous with his energy. 😭 thank you @davidgrutman for an experience I’ll never forget! And thank you @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham 😭 IT WAS GIVING BABY PINK 🎀 MIAMI GOING UPPP,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel included photos of her with David Beckham and Messi.

Besides Cabello, the star-studded crowd included Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Becky G, and Serena Williams. Inter Miami went all out, and Becky G sang the national anthem for Messi’s debut against Cruz Azul.

The crowd at the DRV PNK Stadium was left in awe as she took the microphone and delivered a spine-tingling rendition. Dressed to impress, she rocked a chic white long-sleeve mini dress that perfectly accentuated her style and charm. With matching high heels from Giuseppe Zanotti that added a touch of elegance, she confidently commanded the stage (the field, in this case), leaving everyone mesmerized.

The A-Listers’ presence not only highlighted the magnitude of Messi’s arrival but also showcased the growing popularity and influence of soccer in the United States.