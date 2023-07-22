The DRV PNK stadium was buzzing with excitement as some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports gathered to witness the highly anticipated debut of global superstar Lionel Messi.

Among the star-studded crowd were Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Becky G, and Serena Williams, who added an extra touch of glamour to the event. Inter Miami went all out, and Becky G sang the national anthem for Messi’s debut against Cruz Azul. The A-Listers’ presence not only highlighted the magnitude of Messi’s arrival but also showcased the growing popularity and influence of soccer in the United States.

Kim has always been a supporter of sports and cultural events. She brought her son, Saint, to the game, making it a memorable experience for them both. LeBron James, the basketball legend and one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, is no stranger to the spotlight. Another sports star, Williams, supported Messi’s debut, underscoring the global impact and admiration of the Argentine soccer star.

Victoria Beckham was also present at the game, showing her support for her husband’s team. Marc Anthony, a close friend of the Beckhams, was also accompanying them on this special night.

The attendance of prominent figures not only emphasized the significance of Messi’s arrival but also highlighted the admiration among influential individuals from different fields of fame.