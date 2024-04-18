Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami acquire various important partnerships

Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami has been incredibly succesful. Aside from scoring incredible goals and creating some of the plays that he’s known for, Messi has become an important business figure for his team. His move to the US has resulted in a number of lucrative partnerships with various important brands.

©GettyImages



Messi is one of the most famous athletes in the world

Inter Miami recently announced two partnerships with Lowe’s Companies Inc, resulting in the team having a the home improvement brand as a partner, and the company having the biggest soccer player in the world as their ambassador.

“Fútbol, much like home improvement, is all about teamwork and the assistance between people,” said Messi in a statement. “I am happy to partner with Lowe’s, a brand that understands the importance of collaboration and helping people succeed.”

©GettyImages



Messi playing for Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s partnerships since the arrival of Messi

Messi’s arrival to the US was a well prepared plan from Inter Miami, a team that knew that they had to grow an adapt in order to meet the expectation of Messi’s fans from all over the world. The team has now moved to the Chase Stadium, a larger arena that can host more people.

“We were prepared,” said Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi, according to a report by The Athletic. “We were willing to embrace and were ready to understand how we can capitalize on these things, knowing that it would be big.”

Earlier this year, Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean announced a partnership that’s said to be the largest deal in MLS history.