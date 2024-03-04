Antonela Roccuzzo has a huge birthday party in Miami with Messi and Bizarrap

Antonela Roccuzzo might have had a princess-themed day party on her birthday, but she had an all-out rager over the weekend. The 36-year-old wife of Lionel Messi was treated like a queen in Miami, surrounded by friends and loved ones.





The big party happened on Saturday, March 2, a few days after her birthday on February 26. Roccuzzo shared a gallery of photos and videos from the night on Instagram, declaring the night “Unbeatable.” She had a 4-tier cake decorated with pink roses, feathers, and special photos, and the party had the famous producer and DJ Bizarrap supplying the jams.

She looked beautiful for her special night, wearing an olive-brown strapless dress with matching heels. The party was at the famous Gekko Japanese steakhouse owned by David Grutman and Bad Bunny.

Messi, who just reached 500 million followers on Instagram, also shared a look into the fun, sharing a gallery of photos and videos. On the first slide, he posed with his friends, including teammate Luis Suárez and BZRP, who seemed to be the highlight of the night for the couple. They both shared a clip of him doing his magic on the DJ Mixer, happy that he was able to attend. “You’re awesome,” he wrote in the caption tagging BZRAP, “Beautiful night with friends.” It was a long trek for the Argentine, and thankfully they got him before his tour kicks off in Buenos Aires on April 20.





In his last photo, he posed with Roccuzzo, and they looked happier than ever. One of the tattoos she has dedicated to their kids, “Thiago” was proudly on display. The professional soccer player wore a white Prada collard shirt over a black shirt, accessorizing with what is likely a very expensive watch.

The party took place after Messi’s Inter Miami game against Orlando City where they dominated in a 5-0 match at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. He made sure BZRP had tickets to the game, and the producer shared a photo smiling happily with the soccer player after.

