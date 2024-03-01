Georgina Rodríguez, who just celebrated her 30th birthday, has taken Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities, models, and fashionistas are in the city of love for one of the biggest events in fashion. On Friday, the businesswoman walked the runway at the VETEMENTS Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show where she wore a jersey gown signed by her longtime partner, Cristiano Ronaldo. Rodríguez is no stranger to Paris Fashion Week, and has attended some of the biggest shows over the years, but this does appear to be the first time she walked for one of the brands. After her walks viral success, it likely won’t be her last. Check out the photos below.