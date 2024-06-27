Celebrities at Haute Couture Week in Paris: Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Palermo, Nicole Kidman and more

Celebrities and A-List stars made their way to Paris to attend the highly anticipated Haute Couture Week. Among the famous faces invited, Jennifer Lopez made headlines after her fashion moment following her vacation in Italy.

Nicole Kidman also attended with her longtime friend Naomi Watts, and even music stars were present, including Katy Perry and Avril Lavigne.

© Marc Piasecki,Getty Images Olivia Palermo Olivia Palermo dazzled in a black and gold dress, paired with statement jewelry and gold heeled sandals at the Elie Saab Fall 2024 Couture Collection.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Images Katy Perry Katy Perry stepped out in a head-turning look and sat front row to watch Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection.



© Grosby Group Camila Morrone Camila Morrone looked stunning in her latest outing in Paris. Taking place at the Palais Garnier, Chanel presented their new collection. The actress sat front row at the show, wearing a white semi-sheer dress, paired with gold statement jewelry



© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Images Naomi Campbell The supermodel was also present as Chanel presented the new collection as part of Paris Haute Couture Week. Naomi wore a metallic ensemble paired with black heels and diamond earrings.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Images Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman and her 15-year-old daughter Sunday Rose made a grand entrance at Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection during the fall/winter 2024-2025 show. The duo wore matching black looks.



© Jacopo Raule,Getty Images Naomi Watts Naomi Watts and her daughter Kai Schreibern also attended the show, posing next to one another and enjoying a fun moment while hanging out with Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose.



© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Images Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding wore an all-white ensemble featuring a semi-sheer coat and matching white boots. The singer styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look.



© Pascal Le Segretain,Getty Images Avril Lavigne Avril Lavigne was all smiles wearing a purple sequin jacket, paired with black leather pants and black platforms.

