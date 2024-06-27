Celebrities at Haute Couture Week in Paris: Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Palermo, Nicole Kidman and more

Celebrities and A-List stars made their way to Paris to attend the highly anticipated Haute Couture Week. Among the famous faces invited, Jennifer Lopez made headlines after her fashion moment following her vacation in Italy.
Nicole Kidman also attended with her longtime friend Naomi Watts, and even music stars were present, including Katy Perry and Avril Lavigne.
You may also like
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo dazzled in a black and gold dress, paired with statement jewelry and gold heeled sandals at the Elie Saab Fall 2024 Couture Collection.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry stepped out in a head-turning look and sat front row to watch Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection.
Camila Morrone
Camila Morronelooked stunning in her latest outing in Paris. Taking place at the Palais Garnier, Chanel presented their new collection. The actress sat front row at the show, wearing a white semi-sheer dress, paired with gold statement jewelry
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel was also present as Chanel presented the new collection as part of Paris Haute Couture Week. Naomi wore a metallic ensemble paired with black heels and diamond earrings.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman and her 15-year-old daughterSunday Rose made a grand entrance at Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection during the fall/winter 2024-2025 show. The duo wore matching black looks.
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts and her daughter Kai Schreibern also attended the show, posing next to one another and enjoying a fun moment while hanging out with Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose.
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding wore an all-white ensemble featuring a semi-sheer coat and matching white boots. The singer styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look.
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne was all smiles wearing a purple sequin jacket, paired with black leather pants and black platforms.
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley stepped out in a white semi-sheer dress, wearing head-to-toe Chanel. The actress sat front row at the Opera for Chanel's Couture Fall 2024 Collection.