Celebrities at Haute Couture Week in Paris: Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Palermo, Nicole Kidman and more
Digital Cover fashion© Marc Piasecki,Getty Images

Nicole Kidman also attended with her longtime friend Naomi Watts, and even music stars were present.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JUNE 27, 2024 4:51 PM EDT

Celebrities and A-List stars made their way to Paris to attend the highly anticipated Haute Couture Week. Among the famous faces invited, Jennifer Lopez made headlines after her fashion moment following her vacation in Italy. 

Nicole Kidman also attended with her longtime friend Naomi Watts, and even music stars were present, including Katy Perry and Avril Lavigne.

Olivia Palermo© Marc Piasecki,Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo dazzled in a black and gold dress, paired with statement jewelry and gold heeled sandals at the Elie Saab Fall 2024 Couture Collection.

Katy Perry© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Images

Katy Perry

Katy Perry stepped out in a head-turning look and sat front row to watch Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection.

Camila Morrone© Grosby Group

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone looked stunning in her latest outing in Paris. Taking place at the Palais Garnier, Chanel presented their new collection. The actress sat front row at the show, wearing a white semi-sheer dress, paired with gold statement jewelry

Naomi Campbell© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel was also present as Chanel presented the new collection as part of Paris Haute Couture Week. Naomi wore a metallic ensemble paired with black heels and diamond earrings.

Nicole Kidman© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and her 15-year-old daughter Sunday Rose made a grand entrance at Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection during the fall/winter 2024-2025 show. The duo wore matching black looks.

Naomi Watts © Jacopo Raule,Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts and her daughter Kai Schreibern also attended the show, posing next to one another and enjoying a fun moment while hanging out with Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose.

Ellie Goulding© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding wore an all-white ensemble featuring a semi-sheer coat and matching white boots. The singer styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look.

Avril Lavigne© Pascal Le Segretain,Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne was all smiles wearing a purple sequin jacket, paired with black leather pants and black platforms.

Keira Knightley© Pascal Le Segretain,Getty Images

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley stepped out in a white semi-sheer dress, wearing head-to-toe Chanel. The actress sat front row at the Opera for Chanel's Couture Fall 2024 Collection.


