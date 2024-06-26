Nicole Kidman and her look-alike daughter Sunday Rose make grand entrance at Paris Haute Couture Week

Nicole Kidman and her 15-year-old daughter Sunday Rose made a grand entrance during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The mother-daughter duo was photographed arriving at the highly anticipated Balenciaga runway show.

The brand presented its 53rd Couture Collection during the fall/winter 2024-2025 show, with many celebrities and A-List stars attending the event, including Nicole, who was accompanied by her longtime friend Naomi Watts. The two stars were joined by their daughters and the group sat front row, posing for some photos.

© Vanni Bassetti Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose

Nicole and Sunday Rose wore all-black ensembles, looking glamorous entering the building. The actress wore a black floor-length dress paired with matching black heels and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, her daughter wore a black minidress, black stockings, matching heels, and dark sunglasses just like her mom.

© Instagram Naomi Watts and her daughter Kai Schreibern also attended the show

The family is known for staying away from the public eye. However, this time the pair decided to showcase their looks during Paris Haute Couture Week. Nicole shares two kids with singer Keith Urban, 13-year-old Faith Margaret, and Sunday Rose.

© Instagram Nicole shares two kids with singer Keith Urban, 13-year-old Faith Margaret, and Sunday Rose.

Naomi Watts and her daughter Kai Schreibern also attended the show, posing next to one another and enjoying a fun moment. Despite attending red carpets and exclusive fashion events, Nicole has previously revealed that they enjoy their everyday life at their Tennesse property.

"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that. Just a citizen who's in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that," she said to Elle USA about their family dynamic.

She also credited Sunday for the revival of season 3 of HBO's 'Big Little Lies.' "My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, 'Okay, there's just no question, there has to be a third,'" she said to the publication.