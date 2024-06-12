Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock to star in ‘Practical Magic’ sequel

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are getting witchy again. The two women, who starred in “Practical Magic” as sisters and witches in 1998, will be reuniting for a sequel.

Kidman and Bullock in Practical Magic

Rumors began swirling last Sunday, when it was revealed that the film was available on Max. The announcement was made on TikTok, at midnight, making reference to the scene in the film where they have “midnight margaritas.” On Monday morning, it was revealed that “Practical Magic 2” was in development, with Bullock and Kidman expected to star and produce, and with a script written by Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original film.

The original film follows the Owens women, witches cursed with the death of every man that loves him. Bullock and Kidman play sisters who are desperate to break the family curse.

More about the Practical Magic franchise

“Practical Magic” was directed by Griffin Dunn and even though it had an average critical reception, it became a cult hit. The film co-starred Dianne Weist, Goran Visnjic, Aidan Quinn, Evan Rachel Wood, and more. It was based on the novel of the same name written by Alice Hoffman, released in 1995, which contains various novels within the same universe, including prequels and sequels like “The Rules of Magic,” “Magic Lessons” and “The Book of Magic.”

One of the film’s producers, Denise Di Novi, had discussed the possibility of a spin-off before. “I think the fans are going to be thrilled,” she said in February, before the project was axed.

The “Practical Magic” sequel is expected at some point in the future. In the meantime, the film is streaming on Max.