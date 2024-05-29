Watch Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron hook up in ‘A Family Affair’ trailer

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are starring in a new romantic comedy. The pair, who’ve previously played lovers, are starring in “A Family Affair,” a new Netflix movie that has shared its first trailer.

Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron star in “A Family Affair”

The film stars the pair and Joey King, who plays a young assistant to a movie star. Things quickly grow complicated when she learns that her single mother is having an affair with her boss.

“I love being your mother more than anything in this world,” says Kidman to King in the trailer. “But I’m starting to feel things that I never thought I would feel again, not since your father.”

“A Family Affair” premieres on Netflix this June 28. You can watch the full trailer below.

Efron and Kidman’s history

Efron and Kidman are great friends, and have worked together in the past. The two played lovers in the film “The Paperboy,” which came out in 20132

In an interview with PEOPLE, Efron shared that despite the fact that he knew Kidman, he was still nervous to work with her again. “I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring and wonderful to spend time with,” he said. Efron revealed that the two had great chemistry, describing it as “seamless, natural and fun.”