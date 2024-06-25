Camila Morrone steps out in white semi-sheer dress for Chanel's Haute Couture Show

Camila Morrone looked stunning in her latest outing in Paris. Taking place at the Palais Garnier, Chanel presented the new collection as part of Paris Haute Couture Week, with many celebrities and A-List stars attending the exclusive show, including Kerry Washington, Keira Knightly, Naomi Campbell, Dianna Agron, Michelle Williams, Zoey Deutch, among others.
The talented actress, who is always a familiar face at fashion events, previously talked about her identity, representing her Latin culture and being born in the U.S.
Camila Morrone sat front row at the show, wearing a white semi-sheer dress, paired with gold statement jewelry, including earrings, a belt, and matching bracelets. The Hollywood star completed the look with black heels and styled her hair in loose waves.
The actress rocked a glamorous makeup look, including a soft pink lip. Camila stopped for some photos at the entrance, smiling for the cameras and sporting a white Chanel purse. Most recently, Camila walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala wearing head-to-toe Chanel.
“I never forget the privileges I have, one of them is speaking Spanish. In fact, I feel very fortunate to have one foot in each of these countries and to be made up of both cultures," the Los Angeles-born star said to Vogue Mexico during her latest interview. “I love my country, South America, Latin America… and I also love being an American," she said to the publication.