Camila Morrone to star in ‘The Night Manager’ season 2; ‘No words just pure joy’

Camila Morrone is joining the cast of the second season of “The Night Manager.” The series, which stars Tom Hiddleston and is based on a John le Carre novel, following a former soldier and night manager at a luxurious hotel who’s recruited by a task force to investigate illegal crimes.

Deadline reports that Morrone will be playing a major role in season 2, a series that will depart from the book, since the source material was adapted to completion in season one. Morrone shared the news of the casting on her social media, sharing her excitement.

“NO WORDS!!!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Just pure joy. Can’t believe I get to join this INCREDIBLE group of actors. Some of the best performances, writing, and story to ever be told on TV. Now, we’re bringing it back. The Night Manager Season 2, let’s goooooo!”

Morrone is coming off of a big year, having starred in “Daisy Jones and The Six,” a role that earned her notoriety and a nomination for best supporting actress at the Primetime Emmy awards.

The first season of “The Night Manager” came out in 2016, and was met with great success, earning nominations at the Golden Globes, and the Primetime Emmys.

More details about ‘The Night Manager’

Casting details for the new season of the series have been kept under wraps, with Hiddleston being the only confirmed actor that is reprising his original role. The first season starred Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Debicki, Tobias Menzies, and more prestigious actors.