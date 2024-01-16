Camila Morrone honors her Argentinian heritage and shows her love for Messi at the Emmys

“Daisy Jones & the Six” actress Camila Morrone was another star representing the Latino community at the Emmys. While walking down the award show’s red carpet, the star spoke about her Argentinian roots and her most recent vacation in the South American nation.

“I am very proud to be here. I am with my dad, and this is a very special moment for me,” Morrone told Axel Kuschevatzky and Heisel Mora, the hosts of the TNT and HBO Max pre-show for Latin America.

“I’m Argentinian! My mother and father were born and raised in Argentina, as well as my grandparents. I don’t have anyone in the United States, just mom and dad. So this telling me that I am not Argentine is no more! I just returned from Buenos Aires, I was also in Punta del Este, and I had a great time,” she added.

During the pre-show, the star also spoke about how important the Pope and Lionel Messi are to Argentina. “To us, you walk down the street, and it is like ‘the Pope,’ ‘there is Messi,’ ‘the is water,’ ‘there is Messi,’” she said, noting that that’s how important they are and highlighting that the soccer player is the “GOAT.”

Morrone made her Primetime Emmys debut alongside her father, Maximo. “I am super proud. Super, super proud truly,” Maximo said.

“He’s my safety blanket; I like having him here,” she said of her father. “We’ve never gone to like a fancy work thing together. This is like the fanciest.”