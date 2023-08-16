Camila Morrone reveals what scares her the most, and it’s not what you think

Camila Morrone is sharing her excitement following her first Emmy nomination after her portrayal of Camila Dunne in the fan-favorite series ‘Daisy Jones & the Six.’ Based on the life and many situations faced by the popular 70’s band ‘Fleetwood Mac,’ the actress recently revealed her main inspiration for the role and other fun facts about her during an interview with W Magazine.

The young Hollywood star went on to explain some of the things that scare her both personally and professionally. Camila says that on a personal level, she is scared of some relatable things. “Being alive scares me. Love scares me,” she said to the publication, adding that murders and scary movies scare her too.

When it comes to her profession, the actress admitted that she is scared of performing in theater, as well as being the leading character in a series or film. “Big roles scare me. I put on a really brave front, but I didn’t realize how fearful I was until I was thrust into an acting class and told to do a scene,” she shared. “I realized in that moment that I had no bravery at all.”

She continued, “I signed up for this acting class in New York. I didn’t realize it was for elite Broadway actors. Everyone was doing Shakespeare and had been in the theater for 40 years. I just arrived and had never put on a play before, or even really been to an acting class. I was humbled very quickly.”

Camila also explained to W Magazine that she was inspired by actress Ali MacGraw when she auditioned for ‘Daisy Jones & the Six.’ “I tried to do my best hippie-dippie, Laurel Canyon Earth mother, so I was barefoot in the audition,” she detailed. “I was wearing bell-bottoms, and my mom had this vintage, beautiful Ali MacGraw T-shirt. I pulled a lot of inspiration from Ali MacGraw, and I had this loose, wavy hair.”