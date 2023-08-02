How Camila Morrone paid homage to Brazilian people at Carolina Herrera Resort Show: ‘My first time in Brazil’

Camila Morrone opened up about her experience in Brazil, after visiting the country for the first time. The 26-year-old actress explained to Vogue that she wanted to capture the beauty of the Latin American country and the warmth of the Brazilian people, as she prepared to attend Carolina Herrera’s 2024 Resort Show in Rio de Janeiro.

“The show is at a beautiful outdoor venue in Rio—it’s very tropical here,” Camila explained to the publication, admitting that she wanted to have the perfect look for the exclusive event. “This is my first time in Brazil, and I just wanted to do an homage to the beautiful Brazilian people,” she said.

Camila’s hairstylist talked to Vogue about how they went for a ‘Carioca girl’ look, which included soft waves and a casual chic vibe, inspired by the Brazilian beaches. “Camila is hot, and with the way she moves her hair, she has this incredible messy hair in front of the beach like a ‘Carioca girl,’” Marcos Proença said, “The secret for volume is to dry the hair up all the way, and after the blow dry, put cold air to finish.”

The Hollywood star previously revealed that following her fan-favorite role on the Emmy-nominated show ‘Daisy Jones,’ she has been influenced by the style of the 70s. “The ’70s has a go-with-the-flow energy that I try to emulate in my own life,” she shared. “It’s a sense of being yourself, freedom, and embracing your natural beauty.”

When it came down to her makeup look, artist Henrique Martins went for a “sun-kissed glow,” using Carolina Herrera’s beauty line, including the ‘Fabulous Skin Powder’ and ‘Fabulous Skin Highlighter’ from the brand.