Camila Morrone enjoys boat ride with mom Lucila in Italy: See pics of their vacation

Camila Morrone is living her best life in Positano. The Hollywood star, who is currently celebrating her Emmy nomination following her performance in the popular series ‘Daisy Jones and The Six,’ was spotted enjoying the warm weather in Italy with her mom Lucila Solá.

The 26-year-old actress has been documenting her vacation in Europe, showing off her best looks and enjoying some delicious treats during recent outings. This time Camila was photographed during a boat ride with her mom on the Amalfi Coast.

The mom and daughter duo were matching in white dresses and can be seen enjoying some drinks and suntanning while taking in the views of the ocean. They took a moment to take some selfies before getting in the water. Lucila also took some photos of Camila, as she gave her best pose.

“Ciao Ravello,” Camila wrote on Instagram, sharing some videos of her vacation, walking down the streets of Italy, swimming in the ocean, and enjoying some traditional dishes. “Putting my Italian citizenship to good use,” she added. “Best. Week. Ever. So much sun. So much wine. So many carbs. The most laughs,” describing her time in Europe as “Summer alla Italia.”

Last week Camila shared her excitement after learning about her Emmy nominations, revealing that she was grateful and appreciative of the achievement. “9 Emmy Nominations. Happiest, most grateful human ever. I could have never expected this in my wildest dreams,” she confessed. “Wishing I could hug every single one of my cast mates, crew, show runners, writers right now. Biggest thank you to the Television Academy. I will never forget this feeling. Congratulations to all of the nominees.”