Latinos are making history at this year’s Emmy Awards. While the number of nominees remains drastically small, Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal are making history in their respective categories.

Ortega becomes the third Latina to be nominated as a lead actress in the awards show, following Rita Moreno for her work in “9 to 5” and America Ferrera for “Ugly Betty.” Pedro Pascal becomes the first actor since 1999 to be nominated as a lead actor, when Jimmy Smits earned his nomination for his work in the show “NYPD Blue.”

Despite Ortega and Pascal’s exciting recognition, the number of Latino nominees remains low in award shows. Last year, only two Latinos were nominated for Emmys: Oscar Isaac for “Scenes of a Marriage” and Colman Domingo for “Euphoria.”

Scroll down to have a look at this year’s Latino nominees: