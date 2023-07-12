Emmys: Jenna Ortega makes history as youngest Latina nominee for ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega is officially an Emmy-nominated actress. The 20-year-old Hollywood star is making history after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 75th Emmys for the popular Netflix series ‘Wednesday.’

The young Latina, who is known for having Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage, is now the youngest Latina acting nominee, following her incredible performance as Wednesday Addams. Jenna’s role in the fan-favorite show definitely impacted a new generation and influenced pop culture worldwide after her choreographed dance scene became a viral TikTok trend across the world.

Jenna’s nomination in the comedy series category is an incredible step in Latino representation, as the previous nominated Latina actress and winner was America Ferrera for ‘Ugly Betty’ back in 2008. This was also America’s second win, and she positioned herself as the first Latina to be nominated for lead actress in a comedy series since Rita Moreno for her role in the 1983 production ‘Nine to Five.’

When it comes to young actors being nominated at the Emmys, Angelina Jolie was previously nominated at the age of 23 for her role as Gia in the 1998 TV movie, and the ‘George Wallace’ miniseries.

Jenna continues to be a rising star in Hollywood, as she is currently filming the sequel to the iconic film ‘Beetlejuice’ alongside Winona Ryder, and will be reprising her role of ‘Wednesday’ for season 2 of the series. She also has multiple projects on the line, including the A24 film ‘AURA,’ acting alongside Camila Mendes and Danny Ramirez.

