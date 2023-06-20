‘You’ Season 5: Is Jenna Ortega returning for the final season?

It seems one of the most successful Netflix series is coming to an end after five seasons. Penn Badgley is returning to play infamous serial killer Joe Goldberg, and with many other characters and storylines surrounding the popular character, fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Ellie Alves, played by Jenna Ortega.

The creators of the show previously revealed that the 20-year-old actress was set to make an appearance in season 4, however, scheduling conflicts made them change their plans. “We wanted to bring Ellie back [in season 4], and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,’” Sera Gamble told IndieWire back in February, talking about her involvement in ‘Wednesday.’

“It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again,” the showrunner said to the publication. “Any character who’s not dead who knows anything about Joe, it’s fair game to try to exert any justice. And any character who is dead, [Joe] has a really active imagination,” possibly referring to Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti.

Now Badgley is hinting at Ortega’s possible comeback during a recent screening of the season 5 teaser. “We all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past. The question is, ‘Who are you?’” the actor said, with many of the previous characters appearing on screen, including Ellie, who is still present in the life of the serial killer.

The actress previously said she would like to play Ellie again during an interview with Teen Vogue in 2019. “I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad,” she said. “It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life, she has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him.”