Emmys 2023: Check out this year’s list of nominees

The Emmy nominations are out, providing us with an overview of the best of television entertainment. The nominations are being announced by Emmy nomminated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma, the chair of the Television Academy.

The awards are meant to air on September 18th, although this date may be pushed back depending on the ongoing writer’s strike that’s affecting the industry at large.

Below we’ve provided the list of nominees, which we’re updating live:

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding limited series

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

©GettyImages



Jenna Ortega is the youngest Latina to be nominated for the Emmys

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, “Barry” (“wow”)

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“System”)

Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty” (“Ineffective Assistance”)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building” (“I Know Who Did It”)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two” (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon, “Andor” (“One Way Out”)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, “Bad Sisters” (“The Prick”)

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Point and Shoot”)

Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul” (“Saul Gone”)

Craig Mazin, “The Last of Us” (“Long, Long Time”)

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Arrivederci”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)

Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” (“Me-Time”)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, “Swarm” (“Stung”)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show” (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)

Tim Burton, “Wednesday” (“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (“wow”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Four Minutes”)

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“Review”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, “Andor” (“Rix Road”)

Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us” (“Long, Long Time”)

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“America Decides”)

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” (“Living+”)

Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters” (“The Prick”)

Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Arrivederci”)

Directing for a Limited Series

Paris Barclay, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Silenced”)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” (“Me-Time”)

Carl Franklin, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Bad Meat”

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“Figure of Light”)

Jake Schreier, “Beef” (“The Great Fabricator”)

Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“100 Foot Wave” (HBO)

“The 1619 Project” (Hulu)

“Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” (FX)

“Secrets of the Elephants” (National Geographic)

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Being Mary Tyler Moore” (HBO)

“Judy Blume Forever” (Amazon Prime Video)

“My Transparent Life” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)

Related Video: Olivia Rodrigo's new album: Everything you need to know Loading the player...