Eva Longoria gets a standing ovation after tossing a ceremonial pitch

The star appeared at a Texas Rangers game with black pants and big earring hoops

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Eva Longoria is a Hollywood actress, director, businesswoman, and now a pitcher —wait, what!? The star appeared at a Texas Rangers game to deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

After throwing a great pitch, the actress began jumping up and down out of excitement while attendees gave her a standing ovation.

Eva Longoria throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on June 7, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Longoria rocked a Rangers jersey with black pants and big earring hoops.

Eva recently premiered the highly anticipated and discussed Flamin’ Hot. The drama tells the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, who, as a Frito Lay janitor, disrupted the food industry by creating people’s favorite Flamin‘ Hot Cheetos.

Flamin‘ Hot brings a compelling story to the big screen, with outstanding performances from Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Emilio Rivera.

Becky G’s new single, “The Fire Inside,” is part of the motion picture soundtrack. The multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist showcases her solid and sultry voice with an empowering message and an upbeat fiery tempo.

“The Fire Inside” was written by Academy Award-nominated Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Golden Globe award-winning songwriter Diane Warren.

The film is slated to hit Hulu and Disney+ on June 9th.

