Emmy Awards 2024: Complete winners list

The 75th Emmys have come to an end, and the best of television was honored all night at the prestigious event. These shows kept viewers entertained all year, and their stars and creative forces were celebrated for their hard work. Check out the complete list of winners who took home a trophy tonight.

1. Outstanding Limited Series:

“Beef” (Winner)

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”



2. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (Winner)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”





3. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (Winner)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”



4. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” (Winner)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”



5. Outstanding Talk Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Winner)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”



6. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (Winner)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”



7. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Winner)

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”



8. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef” (Winner)



9. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Winner)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking



10. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (Winner)

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



11. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” (Winner)

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Richard Jenkins “Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”



12. Outstanding Drama Series:

Succession (Winner)

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Andor”

“The White Lotus”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Last of Us”

“Yellowjackets”



13. Outstanding directing for a drama series

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (Winner)

Benjamon Caron, “Andor”

Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters”

Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”



14. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (Winner)

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”



15. Outstanding Reality/Competition Series:

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Winner)

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”



16. Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series:

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Winner)

Beau Willimon, “Andor”

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, “Bad Sisters”

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”

Craig Mazin, “The Last of Us”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”



17. Outstanding Scripted Variety Series:

Saturday Night Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Winner)

A Black Lady Sketch Show



18. Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Ali Wong, “Beef” (Winner)

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”



19. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (Winner)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”





20. Outstanding Variety Special (Live):

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” (Winner)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”

“75th Annual Tony Awards”

“The Oscars”



21. Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (Winner)

Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, “Fleishman is in Trouble”

Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”

Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, “Swarm”

Al Yankovic and Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”



22. Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” (Winner)

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”



23. Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series:

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (Winner)

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty”

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building”

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”



24. Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (Winner)

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show”

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”

Tim Burton, “Wednesday”



25. Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Winner)

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live



26. Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or movie

Beef: “Figures of Light” – Lee Sung Jin (Winner)

Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Bad Meat” – Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: “Silenced” – Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is in Trouble: “Me-Time” – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris



Prey – Dan Trachtenberg



Governors Award

RECIPIENT: GLAAD