Emmys 2023: Award show postponed due to ongoing strikes

The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed. The award show was scheduled to air on September 18th, and has been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This marks the first time the show has been postponed since the year 2001, when it was delayed due to the September 11th attacks.

The information was first learned by Variety, which reports that vendors for the Emmys were told that the show wouldn’t air on its scheduled date. A new date isn’t expected to be announced until early August. Fox appears to be aiming for an air date in January 2024, while the the TV Academy is pushing for an earlier date in November.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available,” said the TV Academy in a statement released last week.

It appears like the dates for voting remain unaffected, with Academy members still voting between the dates of Augst 17th and August 28th.

WGA and SAF-AFTRA guidelines make it clear that members can’t work or promote their work during the strike. This means that actors can’t attend premieres and award shows. In the case of writers, they’re banned from working on the program itself, meaning that no one would be able to work on the host’s monologue and jokes.

Emmy nominations were announced on July 12th. Various Latin actors were nominated, including Jenna Ortega,Pedro Pascal and Camila Morrone.