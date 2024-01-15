Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
With awards season officially kicked off by the Golden Globes last week, ceremonies that bring together the best of film and television are starting to fill our schedules. Now it’s time for the Emmy Awards 2024, which will gather top actors, actresses, directors, writers, and Hollywood staff this Monday, January 15th, to honor excellence in the television industry.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!