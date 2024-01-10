Jennifer Lopez reveals her thoughts after meeting Brie Larson at the Golden Globes

In a recent interview on Apple Music 1, multi-talented artist Jennifer Lopez sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss her latest single, “Can’t Get Enough.” The conversation started with a discussion of Jennifer’s creative process for developing the album, where she revealed the amount of thought, care, and authenticity that went into its creation, including its accompanying movie.

“It feels like it’s been like 22 years in the making, honestly, because we announced it on the 20th anniversary that of the This Is Me Then album that we do. This is Me Now album, and to have an album and a movie and everything else that’s coming along with it and for the actual single, the first piece of music to be released today with the video is so exciting,” she said.

©Norman Jean Roy





On the sound and vibe of her upcoming album feeling authentic and her new single, the Puerto Rican New York-born star said This is Me Now is openhearted. “[It feels like] authentic rhythms and melodies and more than anything, a feeling in the music, and I think that’s what a lot of people who heard the album in its early days were feeling, they were like, ‘There’s something true about this,’” she explains.

“There’s something that feels gritty and honest and raw and real and vulnerable and brave about this music from all of these people, not just from me. I love it.”

Jennifer also exclusively talked about the recent viral video with Brie Larson, where she was seen giving her “her flowers” on the red carpet of this past Sunday’s Golden Globes awards ceremony. She revealed her thoughts about the moment and how it made her feel.

“It brings tears to my eyes now because it’s very moving because you do, you give your heart and soul to this when you’re an artist, and I think you know that and understand that to have somebody ... I remember being a little girl and watching ‘West Side Story’ and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me,” she said.

“When I was looking at Brie and I saw her, I was just staring in her eyes because she was so locked in with me and just like, ‘I have wanted to tell you this for so long,’” JLo added.

“I saw myself and I saw the little girl, and to think that I did that for somebody was really, really overwhelming. I could have really taken a moment there, but it was very lovely to have an experience like that. I don’t think I ever imagined that I would have an experience like that with somebody who is so talented and who I watch their movies and who I is kind of, in a way, my contemporary, even to feel that way and to express that and to be so kind to express it too,” Lopez said of Brie. “It was a very kind thing that she did, and it meant a lot to me, probably even more than it did to her.”

As the interview progressed, Jennifer opened up about the possibility of bringing the songs to the stage for a performance and whether there would be a tour. She also talked about where she was 20 years ago, how it is relevant to her being exactly where she’s supposed to be now, and the importance of timing for this project.

Listen to the interview below