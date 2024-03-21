Esmeralda Pimentel and Májida Issa to host XI PLATINO XCARET Awards Gala

On April 20th, the vibrant Mexican Xcaret Park in Riviera Maya will once again set the stage for a celebration of cinematic excellence as it hosts the XI PLATINO XCARET Awards gala. This year, the spotlight will shine on two remarkable talents across Ibero-America as Esmeralda Pimentel and Májida Issa take the reins as hosts.

Esmeralda Pimentel, a Mexican actress whose journey began with her breakout role in “Summer of Love,” has since carved a distinguished path in the realm of Ibero-American audiovisuals. From captivating audiences in television productions like “Abismo de Pasión” and “El Color de la Pasión” to making waves in international projects such as “The Good Doctor” and “Montecristo,” Pimentel’s versatility knows no bounds. Her ability to seamlessly transition between genres and mediums has solidified her status as one of the most recognizable faces in Spanish-language television and cinema.

Beyond her on-screen skills, Pimentel’s commitment to social causes and creative endeavors sets her apart. Whether advocating against femicides in campaigns like “Juntas somos Paz” or championing the role of women in the film industry through initiatives like the Ellas production company, she consistently leverages her platform for positive change. Additionally, her forays into theater with acclaimed works like “Apuntes sobre la Inmediatez” underscore her multifaceted talents as an artist.

Joining Pimentel on stage is Májida Issa, whose journey from the halls of the National School of Theater Arts of Mexico to international acclaim has been nothing short of remarkable. With unforgettable performances in television series like “La Ronca De Oro” and “Operación Pacífico,” Issa has captivated audiences with her depth and range as an actress. Her recent PLATINO Award win for Best Supporting Female Performance further cements her industry luminary status.

But Issa’s talents extend beyond acting, as evidenced by her flourishing musical career. From her Latin Grammy-nominated album “Nocturna” to her role in the “Planchando el Despecho” group, she has demonstrated a passion for music that resonates with audiences worldwide. Now, with her latest endeavor, “El Bolero De Rubén,” a groundbreaking Colombian musical film sung entirely live, Issa continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

As they take the stage on April 20th, they invite viewers to join them in celebrating the best and brightest talents of Ibero-American cinema and series.