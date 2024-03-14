Platino Awards 2024: The complete list of nominees

The Platino Awards ceremony is returning to Mexico, specifically to the Rivera Maya, and all the nominees for the 2024 edition have been announced. The ceremony will be held at the well-known El Gran Tlachco theater in Xcaret Park, familiar to the organizers and talented individuals in Ibero-American cinema and television.

The production announced the selection through 23 categories, including best film, documentary, direction, and leading and supporting performances (both female and male). This year’s selection includes several nominations from Mexican stars, where Eugenio Derbez’s film Radical stands out. This project was also featured in the Original Music category.

©GettyImages



Premios Platino 2024: The complete list of nominees

In addition to Eugenio Derbez, Emiliano Zurita and Damián Alcazár are other Mexican actors who will compete for an award. The youngest son of Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita has been nominated for his work in the television series “La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta.”

Similarly, Damián Alcázar has been nominated in the Best Male Performance category for his role in the film “The Monroy Case.” The eleventh edition of Platino Awards, where the most important exponents of Ibero-American cinema and television will gather, will take place on April 20 in Riviera Maya. During the ceremony, Cecilia Roth will be recognized with the PLATINO of Honor 2024 award for her outstanding career.

The nominees for the 2024 Platino Awards

Ibero-American fiction film

Cerrar los ojos

La sociedad de la nieve

Los delincuentes

Tótem

Male interpretation

Damián Alcázar for El caso Monroy

David Verdaguer for Saben Aquell

Enzo Vogrincic for La sociedad de la nieve

Jame Vadell for El conde

Marcelo Subiotto for Puan

female interpretation

Carolina Yuste for Saben aquell

Dolores Fonzi for Blondi

Laia Costa for Un amor

Lora Amores for la mujer salvaje

Malena Alteiro for Que nadie duerma

Director

Isabel Coixet for Un amor

Juan Antonio Bayona for La sociedad de la nieve

Lila Avilés for Tótem

Pablo Larraín for El conde

Ibero-American fiction debut

20,000 especies de abejas

Blondi

La pecera

Los colonos

Simón

Tengo sueños eléctricos

Cinematographic miniseries or teleseries

Barrabrava

El cuerpo en llamas

Iosi, el espía arrepentido (T2)

Los mil días de Allende

Male interpretation in a miniseries or television series

Alfredo Castro for Los mil días de Allende

Gustavo Bassani for Iosi, el espía arrepentido (T2)

Javier Cámara for Rapa (T2)

Santiago Korovsky for División Palermo

Female interpretation in a miniseries or television series

Aline Küppenheim for Los mil días de Allende

Lola Dueñas for La mesías

Micaela Riera for El amor después del amor

Úrsula Corberó for El cuerpo en llamas

Male supporting performance

José Coronado for Cerrar los ojos

Leonardo Sbaraglia for Puan

Luis Bermejo for Un amor

Matías Recalt for La sociedad de la nieve

Supporting female performance

Alejandra Flechner for Puan

Ana Torrent for Cerrar los ojos

Ane Gabarain for 20,000 especies de abejas

Antonia Zegers for El Conde

Female supporting performance in a miniseries or television series

Carmen Machi for La Mesías

Minerva Casero for Iosi, el espía arrepentido (T2)

Najwa Nimri for 30 monedas (T2)

Polar Gamboa for División Palermo

Male supporting performance in a miniseries or television series

Andy Chango for El amor después del amor

Daniel Hendler for División Palermo

Emiliano Zurita for La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta

Manolo Solo for 30 monedas

To cinema and education in values

20,00 especies de abejas

La memoria infinita

Puan

Radical

Documentary film

El juicio

La memoria del cine, una película sobre Fernando Méndez-Leite

La memoria infinita

Una jauría llamada Ernesto

Ibero-American Fiction Comedy

Bajo terapia

Los wanabis

Norma

Te estoy amando locamente

Series Creator

Álex de la Iglesia for 30 monedas (T2)

Daniel Burman for Iosi, el espía arrepentido (T2)

Juan Pablo Kolodziej for El amor después del amor

Santiago Korovsky for División Palermo

Art Direction

Curru Garabal for Cerrar los ojos

Julieta Dolinsky for Puan

Rodrigo Bazaes for El Conde

Sebastián Orgambide for Los Colonos

Sound Director

Christian Giraud and Omar Pareja for Huesera

Jorge Adrados and Oriol Tarragó for La sociedad de la nieve

Miguel Hormazábal for El conde

Pablo Isola for Cuando acecha la maldad

Direction of photography

Inés Duacastella Alejo Maglio for Los delincuentes

Pedro Luque for La sociedad de la nieve

Simón Brauer Tomás Astudillo for La piel pulpo

Valentín Álvarez for Cerrar los ojos

Assembly Direction

Adriana Martínez for Huesera

Andrés Gil Jaume Martín for La sociedad de la nieve

Carolina Siraqyan for La memoria Infinita

Manuel Ferrari Nicolás Goldbart Rodrigo Moreno for Los Delincuentes

Script

Estibaliz Urresola for 20,000 especies de abejas

Guillermo Calderón Pablo Larraín for El Conde

Michel Gaztambide Víctor Erice for Cerrar los ojos

Rodrigo Moreno for Los Delincuentes

Animation film

Dispararon al pianista (They shot the piano player)

El sueño de la sultana

Home is some where else

Nayola

Robot dreams

Original Music

Alfonso Vilallonga for Robot dreams

Pascual Reyes, Juan Pablo Villa for Radical

Pedro Osuna for Blondi

Sergio de la Puente for La pecera