Platino Awards 2024: The complete list of nominees

The Platino Awards ceremony is returning to Mexico, specifically to the Rivera Maya, and all the nominees for the 2024 edition have been announced. The ceremony will be held at the well-known El Gran Tlachco theater in Xcaret Park, familiar to the organizers and talented individuals in Ibero-American cinema and television.
The production announced the selection through 23 categories, including best film, documentary, direction, and leading and supporting performances (both female and male). This year’s selection includes several nominations from Mexican stars, where Eugenio Derbez’s film Radical stands out. This project was also featured in the Original Music category.
In addition to Eugenio Derbez, Emiliano Zurita and Damián Alcazár are other Mexican actors who will compete for an award. The youngest son of Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita has been nominated for his work in the television series “La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta.”
Similarly, Damián Alcázar has been nominated in the Best Male Performance category for his role in the film “The Monroy Case.” The eleventh edition of Platino Awards, where the most important exponents of Ibero-American cinema and television will gather, will take place on April 20 in Riviera Maya. During the ceremony, Cecilia Roth will be recognized with the PLATINO of Honor 2024 award for her outstanding career.
Ibero-American fiction film
- Cerrar los ojos
- La sociedad de la nieve
- Los delincuentes
- Tótem
Male interpretation
- Damián Alcázar for El caso Monroy
- David Verdaguer for Saben Aquell
- Enzo Vogrincic for La sociedad de la nieve
- Jame Vadell for El conde
- Marcelo Subiotto for Puan
female interpretation
- Carolina Yuste for Saben aquell
- Dolores Fonzi for Blondi
- Laia Costa for Un amor
- Lora Amores for la mujer salvaje
- Malena Alteiro for Que nadie duerma
Director
- Isabel Coixet for Un amor
- Juan Antonio Bayona for La sociedad de la nieve
- Lila Avilés for Tótem
- Pablo Larraín for El conde
Ibero-American fiction debut
- 20,000 especies de abejas
- Blondi
- La pecera
- Los colonos
- Simón
- Tengo sueños eléctricos
Cinematographic miniseries or teleseries
- Barrabrava
- El cuerpo en llamas
- Iosi, el espía arrepentido (T2)
- Los mil días de Allende
Male interpretation in a miniseries or television series
- Alfredo Castro for Los mil días de Allende
- Gustavo Bassani for Iosi, el espía arrepentido (T2)
- Javier Cámara for Rapa (T2)
- Santiago Korovsky for División Palermo
Female interpretation in a miniseries or television series
- Aline Küppenheim for Los mil días de Allende
- Lola Dueñas for La mesías
- Micaela Riera for El amor después del amor
- Úrsula Corberó for El cuerpo en llamas
Male supporting performance
- José Coronado for Cerrar los ojos
- Leonardo Sbaraglia for Puan
- Luis Bermejo for Un amor
- Matías Recalt for La sociedad de la nieve
Supporting female performance
- Alejandra Flechner for Puan
- Ana Torrent for Cerrar los ojos
- Ane Gabarain for 20,000 especies de abejas
- Antonia Zegers for El Conde
Female supporting performance in a miniseries or television series
- Carmen Machi for La Mesías
- Minerva Casero for Iosi, el espía arrepentido (T2)
- Najwa Nimri for 30 monedas (T2)
- Polar Gamboa for División Palermo
Male supporting performance in a miniseries or television series
- Andy Chango for El amor después del amor
- Daniel Hendler for División Palermo
- Emiliano Zurita for La Cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta
- Manolo Solo for 30 monedas
To cinema and education in values
- 20,00 especies de abejas
- La memoria infinita
- Puan
- Radical
Documentary film
- El juicio
- La memoria del cine, una película sobre Fernando Méndez-Leite
- La memoria infinita
- Una jauría llamada Ernesto
Ibero-American Fiction Comedy
- Bajo terapia
- Los wanabis
- Norma
- Te estoy amando locamente
Series Creator
- Álex de la Iglesia for 30 monedas (T2)
- Daniel Burman for Iosi, el espía arrepentido (T2)
- Juan Pablo Kolodziej for El amor después del amor
- Santiago Korovsky for División Palermo
Art Direction
- Curru Garabal for Cerrar los ojos
- Julieta Dolinsky for Puan
- Rodrigo Bazaes for El Conde
- Sebastián Orgambide for Los Colonos
Sound Director
- Christian Giraud and Omar Pareja for Huesera
- Jorge Adrados and Oriol Tarragó for La sociedad de la nieve
- Miguel Hormazábal for El conde
- Pablo Isola for Cuando acecha la maldad
Direction of photography
- Inés Duacastella Alejo Maglio for Los delincuentes
- Pedro Luque for La sociedad de la nieve
- Simón Brauer Tomás Astudillo for La piel pulpo
- Valentín Álvarez for Cerrar los ojos
Assembly Direction
- Adriana Martínez for Huesera
- Andrés Gil Jaume Martín for La sociedad de la nieve
- Carolina Siraqyan for La memoria Infinita
- Manuel Ferrari Nicolás Goldbart Rodrigo Moreno for Los Delincuentes
Script
- Estibaliz Urresola for 20,000 especies de abejas
- Guillermo Calderón Pablo Larraín for El Conde
- Michel Gaztambide Víctor Erice for Cerrar los ojos
- Rodrigo Moreno for Los Delincuentes
Animation film
- Dispararon al pianista (They shot the piano player)
- El sueño de la sultana
- Home is some where else
- Nayola
- Robot dreams
Original Music
- Alfonso Vilallonga for Robot dreams
- Pascual Reyes, Juan Pablo Villa for Radical
- Pedro Osuna for Blondi
- Sergio de la Puente for La pecera