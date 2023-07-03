Camila Morrone dazzled in sheer Valentino dress ahead of Paris Fashion Week

Camila Morrone has been busy in France the past few days. The Hollywood star was recently spotted in Paris ahead of the highly anticipated shows as part of Paris Fashion Week, following her time in Biarritz over the weekend, at the Nouvelles Vagues International Film Festival.

The 26-year-old actress dazzled in a sheer Valentino dress adorned with silver sequins and posed for the cameras on the red carpet of the closing ceremony of the festival. Camila paired the outfit with delicate jewelry by David Yurman and metallic heeled sandals. She rocked a soft glam makeup look, featuring a smokey brown eye, and wore her hair loose.

“Incredibly lucky and honored to have been invited to be a jury member in Biarritz at Festival Nouvelles Vagues,” Camila stated. “The very first film festival dedicated to young people and the new generation of filmmakers and actors under 35 years old.”

Camila was photographed wearing a Chanel red strapless tweed dress during the opening ceremony of the festival, giving her best pose and pairing the look with black platform heels.

The actress also highlighted the “talented directors” and the “stories of youth” showcased during the festival, revealing that she had some “beautiful days” throughout the event. Camila also seemed to have a lot of fun showing her breakdance abilities in a hilarious video posted on Instagram. “Was not invited to be on the jury only for my “jurying” abilities,” she wrote.