Some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars are making their way to the highly anticipated shows at Paris Fashion Week. From the ethereal looks at the Iris Van Harper show to the sophisiticated ensembles from Cardi B and Nicki Hilton at Schiaparelli.

Many more chic moments are set to take place in the City of Light, with upcoming shows from exclusive fashion brands, such as Chanel, Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier, among others.