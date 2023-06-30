Becky G shines bright as GONZA’s new creative director

Prepare to be swept away into a world of fashion and glamour as the summer’s most anticipated event unfolds. The dazzling launch of Becky G and GONZA at Ardor, located in the prestigious West Hollywood EDITION, brought together A-list celebrities, industry titans, and influential trendsetters to commemorate the singer’s monumental appointment as GONZA’s Creative Director.

The atmosphere was electric as guests stepped into a transformed space, where verdant foliage and blooming flowers transformed the venue into a tropical paradise. The scene was set for an unforgettable evening filled with style, luxury, and the unveiling of the debut collection. With every step, anticipation grew as attendees eagerly awaited glimpses of the exquisite designs conceptualized under Becky G’s creative vision.

©GettyImages



Becky G attends Gonza Proudly Celebrates the Announcement of Becky G as the Creative Director of Gonza at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 28, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

The event reached its crescendo with an intimate cocktail hour and a candlelit dinner, evoking an ambiance of refined elegance. The venue came alive with the showcase of GONZA’s stunning “De La Playa” collection, a collaborative masterpiece between GONZA and Becky G, epitomizing the essence of beachside chic fused with unparalleled sophistication.

Amidst the glitz and glamour, notable celebrities graced the event with their presence, adding to the excitement and star power of the night. Becky G radiated confidence and style, proudly donning a captivating two-piece set from her collection, accentuated by a sleek leather jacket and stunning heels, showcasing her edgy yet playful aesthetic.

©GettyImages



Mega social media sensation Desi Perkins commanded attention with her striking asymmetrical denim top and suede boots, effortlessly turning heads with her fashion-forward choices. Actress and TV personality Adrienne Bailon-Houghton exuded timeless elegance, captivating all with her classic yet elevated ensemble, featuring a chic blazer, stylish shades, and statement stilettos.

©Getty Images



Desi Perkins and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

The summer fashion event left an indelible mark on the industry, solidifying Becky G’s position as a visionary force to be reckoned with. As guests reveled in the celebration, surrounded by the impeccable designs and the presence of fashion’s elite, it became clear that Becky G’s appointment as GONZA’s Creative Director marked the beginning of a remarkable journey, one that promises to redefine the boundaries of style, innovation, and creativity.