Clara Chía wears Victoria Beckham dress to celebrate wedding of Piqué’s brother

Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué have been making headlines after being photographed attending the wedding of the soccer player’s brother, Marc Piqué and his now-wife María Valls. The celebrity couple celebrated alongside his family at Sant Vicenç de Montalt in Barcelona, walking hand in hand and keeping a low profile, despite being followed by the media after the ceremony.

And while many online users criticized Clara Chía’s dress after photos of the event were published, as they thought it was a good opportunity to showcase a more elevated look, it seems she wanted to go for a simple yet sophisticated design, by none other than Victoria Beckham. The textured column cami dress featured spaghetti straps and a V neckline, perfect for a summer outing.

Clara Chía paired the backless dress, which is priced at around $1,000, with a soft glam makeup look, minimal jewelry, sandals, and wore her long blonde hair loose. This seemed to be their debut as a couple in a family gathering, with almost 300 guests enjoying the special moment at the property of Piqué’s parents, Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Piqué Rovira, in Llavaneras.

It was also reported that Clara and the bride belong to the same elite circle in Barcelona, share similar interests, and have mutual acquaintances. They also follow similar routines, spending summers in Calella de Palafrugell and the colder months in La Cerdanya.