Gerard Piqué has traveled to Miami with his two sons, Milan and Sasha, confirming they will not be attending the wedding of Piqué’s brother, Marc, and his long-time girlfriend, María Valls, which is set to take place on June 24th.

The former soccer player arrived at the Miami airport and was immediately surrounded by paparazzi. The images show Piqué carrying two suitcases while wearing a beige shirt, pink tracksuit shorts, and white and gray sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Gerard Piqué travels to Miami with his two sons ahead of his brother’s wedding; kids won’t attend the nuptials

He and his children appeared tired from the journey, with Sasha even leaning on the suitcase to rest.

©GrosbyGroup



Gerard Piqué travels to Miami with his two sons ahead of his brother’s wedding; kids won’t attend the nuptials

Although Piqué had planned for his children to stay in Barcelona so that they could attend Marc’s wedding, Shakira reportedly requested them to return to Miami.Lorena Vázquez from “Y ahora, Sonsoles” claims the 46-year-old singer is trying to keep Milan and Sasha busy on the day of the nuptials.

The date coincides with the days Shakira has scheduled to spend with the kids; therefore, Lorena believes that this is why she is not flexible.

The tv host also assures Gerard asked Shakira to stay longer in Barcelona; however, she is unwilling to extend her stay. “Things are very ugly,” says Vázquez, who assures that Gerard Piqué and his family are very upset with Shakira.

Many outlets in Spain assure Piqué and Clara Chía will attend the wedding together and might officially announce their engagement during the family gathering. According to sources close to the couple, Piqué has already given Clara an engagement ring.

Many are still quite surprised to hear that Gerard and Clara have normalized their appearances together, as they can often be seen walking and dining in Barcelona. However, that’s even more surprising that Clara has become great friends with Maria, Gerard’s future sister-in-law. Several publications even assure they share common interests.