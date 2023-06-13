Bad Bunny, Becky G, Maluma, and Shakira secure the most nominations for the 2023 Premios Juventud

Are you excited for this year’s Premios Juventud? It’s the hottest summer party, celebrating 20 years of honoring the most talented Latin music stars.

This year, the awards show is taking place in La Isla del Encanto, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, July 20. It will be aired live on Univision at 7p/6c from the historic Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. The night’s theme is “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically), which encourages everyone to come as they are.

©GettyImages



Cazzu performs onstage during Premios Juventud 2022 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 21, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Alejandra Espinoza, a beloved actress and TV presenter, will host the night, and world-class artists will be joining her on stage. There are 233 nominees and 44 categories that celebrate different areas of interest of the new generations, including music, streaming, fashion, innovation, culture, and everything trending.

This year, the youth and stars who make a difference and give back to their communities will be honored with the crowd favorite “Agente de Cambio” (Agent of Change) award.

©GettyImages



El Alfa performs onstage during Premios Juventud 2022 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 21, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This year’s nominees are incredible, with heavyweights such as Bad Bunny, Becky G, Maluma, Shakira, and TINI leading the pack with nine recognitions each.

Fan favorites Camilo, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, and María Becerra follow closely behind with eight nods each.

And that’s not all! This edition of Premios Juventud debuts 15 new categories that reflect the latest trends in Latin music. Fans have until June 26 to vote for their favorite artists on PremiosJuventud.com. So, make sure to vote for your favorites and join us for an unforgettable night of music, celebration, and inclusion!