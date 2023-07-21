PREMIOS JUVENTUD 2023: LIVE UPDATES OF THE AWARD SHOWS 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Tonight was the 2023 Premios Juventud, and one of the most prominent events in Latin entertainment celebrated its 20th anniversary. Airing on Univision, Ángela Aguilar ihosted the event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the evening was full of Latin appreciation, culture, incredible performances, fashion moments, and more.



With artists like Shakira and Camila Cabello receiving the “Agent of Change” award and performances by Danna Paola, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Sofia Reyes, CNCO, and Denise Rosenthal, it was a jam packed night. Check out our live updates here, and relive the biggest moments of the night.



The show opens with a montage of memories over the last 20 years. It was an unlocked vault of memories as awesome stars like Shakira, Sebastian Yatra, Maluma, and Prince Royce, win awards for the first time. After the montage we see a special welcome from Daddy Yankee, promising an epic night.



The first performance of the night is an ode to reggaeton. Angel Y Khriz, opens up the stage with “El tiburón.” Then some of the biggest names like De La Ghetto, Chesca, and Wisin, played a medley of hits.

Right after the electric opening, the party keeps going with Fuerza Regida playing “Sabor Fresa.”

Danna Paola is the next performer to take the stage wearing black and purple lingerie. The Mexican singer looked agile as she showed off her flexibility on a metal structure.



The first award of the show is for the category of Best Pop Album, going to Ha*Ash for the album HAASHTAG. The duo beat stars like Kany Garcia, Camilo, Camila Cabello, Ricky Marting, Carlos Rivera, and CNCO.



Snow Tha Product and Chiquis take the stage showing off their own unique talent and style. Chiquis rocked an all-black skin-tight look with a large hat, while Snow wore a white look. They had a message for the haters and all the ladies out there and brought the house down.



Farruko takes the stage making the audience jump and dance with their hands in the celebrate. He encouraged viewers to enjoy their life and have fun before going into full blast off mode with hits that everyone dancing.

Another special medley of songs honoring merengue music with Dominican legends Fernando Villalona & Pavel Núñez opening up the performance. Jandy Ventura, Vladimir Dotel, and more, taking over the stage.



The next award is for Best Pop/Urban song. The nominee list was stacked with names like Daddy Yankee and Pitbull, and Karol G, but Shakira took home the award for her song ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ with Bizarrap. She attended the awards show with her children Sasha and Milan, who watched her win her 8th Premio Juventud. The crowd cheered for the singer who wore a red dress. Shakira shared her love for Puerto Rico and made a special shout out to her fans who encourage her every day to be a better person.



Ha*Ash takes the stage after winning the first award, beaming extra bright.

Camila Cabello is honored as an Agent of Change. The singer spoke Spanish in a prerecorded video as she talked about her parent’s influence to always do the right things, support immigrant rights, and help nonprofits that help families. She talked about her desire to make the world more inclusive and full of love.



Wisin gave her the award, praising her for everything she’s done and the future ahead of her. The singer took the stage with a paper in hand, ready to make a speech. “I’m so happy and content being here in this award with all these artists,” she said before welcoming climate activist Isabel Valentín who made a moving speech.

The host of the evening, Angela Aguilar takes the stage in a stunning red high-neck and long-sleeved gown that had a cut out on the side. She wore chunky red earrings, as she serenaded the crowd with her stunning vocals. She wore red lipstick and floated around the stage with grace.





The next award was Artist on the Rise: Feminine, which went to Danna Paola. She thanked her fans and couldn’t contain her excitement as she screamed out, “Gracias!”



Another stacked list is for best song Regional Mexican. Taking home the award is Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, who beat Grupo Frontera, Christian Nodal, Carlin Leon, and more.

One of the most interesting moments of the night was a Latin rendition of Hoobastank’s”The Reason.“ Hoobastank sang his heart outwith Jonathan Moly.



Camilo performs with Carin Leon outside the venue, slowing things down for a beautiful duet. Camilo wore shoes for the performance which is very rare.

Following their performance is Wisin, and Jowell Y Randy, who had the crowd perreando with classic reggaton beats.

Mexican pop-rock trio Camila recently reunited after taking a 10-year hiatus. Formed in 2005, their performance is iconic for fans of the group.



Shakira is the next star to be honored as an agent of Change. In a prerecorded video, the Colombian singer talked about her passion for children’s access to education in Colombia. The singer foundation Piez Pies Descalzos and her participation with Unicef and the World Economic Forum were some of the many accomplishments they mentioned.

Kany Garcia gave the award to Shakira, celebrating her resilience, calling it an honor. Shakira took the stage once more, saying she would share it with her team, who works hard with her to transform the lives of people in Colombia. The mother of 2 called out the wealth disparity, discrimination, racism, and calling the world “imperfect.” “But with strength, she can make a change,” she said.



La Dinastía Rosario and Toño Rosario take the stage next giving an energy-filled performance of their best cumbia hits. The medley brought back nostalgic memories and had the crowd hyped.





Next on stage is the legendary Paulina Rubio he blessed Premios Juventud with her beauty and talent. She continued the red tradition in a stunning red look.

Eslabon Armado represents Mexican regional music singing their song “Ella Baila Solo.” They had very interesting dancers for the interpretation.



CNCO, who announce their seperation last year takes the stage for their final performance. They sang their song “La Ultimo Cancion,’ which was appropriate for the somber moment.

