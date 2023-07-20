Premios Juventud 2023: All you should know about tonight’s show

The 2023 Premios Juventud are tonight. The show will be hosted in the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The occasion promises an evening filled with surprises, vibrant performances, and lots of nostalgia as the show readies to honor Latin music history.

This year’s top nominees, which are all fan voted, are made up of the leading Latin entertainers, including Bad Bunny, Karol G,Maluma, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro,Shakira, and more. Scroll down to learn all you should know about the Premios Juventud ahead of tonight:

How and where to watch?

The Premios Juventud will be televised on Univision tonight, at 7pm ET. The show can be watched in the Univision website by entering your TV credentials. If you don’t have cable, you can use Fubo TV and take advantage of their temporary free trial.

Shakira and Camila Cabello to receive special recognitions

©GettyImages



Shakira and Camila Cabello

Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive the “Agent of Change” award, a recognition that’s handed out to artists’ that care about philanthropy and have tried to use their art and their fame to benefit a cause in particular.

Ángela Aguilar will serve as host

©Hola



Ángela Aguilar

Ángela Aguilar, one of the youngest and most recognizable voices in Mexican regional music will serve as this year’s host for the Premios Juventud. “One of the first things I did when I found out that I was going to be one of the presenters was to go to the eye doctor! I can hardly see far and I was worried that I couldn’t read the texts! After resolving that issue, I went straight to see what I was going to wear,” revealed Aguilar in an exclusive interview with HOLA! Americas.

Who’s performing?

©GettyImages



CNCO

Tonight’s show is filled with exciting performances, including Danna Paola, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Sofia Reyes, and Denise Rosenthal.Jonathan Moly will be taking the stage with Hoobastank, while CNCO will perform their last show as a group. “We’ve lived many things together, and grew together in this industry, and we’re ready to try new things to expand our careers. We’re very excited,” explained one of the band’s members, Zabdiel De Jesus, to Billboard.

Expect a Reaggaeton throwback performance

Various reggaeton veterans have been doing interviews related to the Premios Juventud this year. Some confirmed performers include Jowell y Randy, Angel y Khriz, and R.K.M y Ken-Y, members of some of the most emblematic duos in Reggaeton history. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but expect to listen to some of your teenage year anthems.

