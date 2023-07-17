Shakira dances ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ at Vogue’s party in London: WATCH

Shakira continues to live her best life. The Colombian star attended the star-studded British x Vogue Self Portrait Summer Party in London, showing off her incredible sense of style and dancing the night away with her celebrity friends. The successful singer stole the attention of the guests, when the DJ played one of her hit songs, making the crowd excited as she showed her signature dance moves.

The musician wore a black ensemble, which consisted of a black lace top featuring cut-outs and matching satin cargo trousers. She paired the look with black platform heels, a silver handbag, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Shakira has been working hard in the studio in London, with fans thrilled with her comeback as she gets ready to release more music. The star took a moment out of her busy schedule to attend the party, with some of her fellow artists, including Katy Perry who was also in attendance, and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

A new video posted on TikTok shows Shakira enjoying the party when her song ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ featuring Wyclef Jean starts to play. The singer was all smiles when she noticed the song, and she can be seen starting to dance almost instantly, doing part of the choreography while singing along to the track.

Shakira also enjoyed her recent outing at Wimbledon with her crew, one of the most prestigious and historic tennis tournaments. The mother of two was spotted having a conversation with her friends, as they watched the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court.

